Rashada Williams' 71 leads Windies Women A to victory over Pakistan

Rashada Williams scored a match-high 71 to lead the West Indies Women ‘A’ to a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday. Chasing 189 for victory after Pakistan Women ‘A’ had scored 188-9 from their 50 overs, West Indies Women achieved the target with a ball to spare.

The tourists won the toss and put the hosts into bat. Pakistan achieved their score on the back of 50 by Sidra Nawaz and scores of 32 and 25 by Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima, respectively.

Ashmini Munisar’s off-spin proved instrumental for the West Indies taking 3-21 from her 10-over allotment with Qiana Joseph proving a worthwhile back-up with 2-30.

Williams got her 71 from 94 balls for the West Indies with Shabika Gajnabi scoring 25 and Zaida James weighing in with a patient 23 from 57 balls to help steer the tourists to victory and levelling the series at a game apiece.

Left-arm spin bowler Anosha Nasir took 3-36 in a valiant effort for Pakistan.

A SportsMax Report

