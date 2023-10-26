Bishop's unbeaten 67 leads Windies Academy to victory over Scorpions

Half-centuries from Teddy Bishop and Leonardo Julien led West Indies Academy to a six-wicket victory (D/L) over Jamaica Scorpions in the CG United Insurance Super 50 Competition at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Set a winning target of 264 after the Scorpions made 263-9 from their 50 overs, West Indies Academy scored 227-4 from 37.3 overs when rain interrupted play. It was the third straight loss for Jamaica who remain at the bottom of the table.

When rain stopped play Bishop was unbeaten on 67 from 67 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes in his knock that swung the match heavily in favour of the West Indies Academy. Julien also played a crucial role in the win with his 52 from 48 balls while Kevin Wickham contributed a useful 37.

