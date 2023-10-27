Cariah shines with bat and ball to lead T&T Red Force to three-wicket victory

A superb all-round performance from Yanic Cariah inspired Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a three-wicket victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their CG United Insurance Super50 Cup encounter at the Brian Lara Academy on Thursday.

Cariah took five wickets in the Leewards’ innings of 198 and then scored an unbeaten 45 as Trinidad and Tobago reached their target of 199 for the loss of seven wickets but with 26 balls to spare.

Batting first, Leewards got solid starts from their openers Kieran Powell and Justin Greaves. Powell would make 75 from just 48 balls with five fours and six sixes while Greaves compiled 58 from 71 balls. However, it would all fall apart soon thereafter.

