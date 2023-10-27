Mayers hundred keeps Volcanoes winless

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Opener Kyle Mayers struck a stunning 48-ball hundred as unbeaten Barbados Pride escaped the clutches of the adverse weather to trounce luckless Windward Islands Volcanoes by eight wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, storming to the top of the Regional Super50 Cup standings.

With Pride in pursuit of a revised target of 148 off 21 overs at Brian Lara stadium here Wednesday, the left-handed Mayers belted a stroke-filled unbeaten 107, helping his side to their target in the 15th over and to their second win in three matches.

He faced 52 balls and clobbered nine fours and nine sixes, racing to his 50 off 30 balls in the seventh over before bringing up his fourth List A century off only another 18 balls in the 14th over.

"It's just a matter of staying as still as possible," said Man of the Match Mayers.

"The wicket was a good one so just being balanced at the crease and choosing the right balls to hit — that's my method throughout any cricket I play so I just tried to stick to it as long as possible."

