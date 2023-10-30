Solozano, Athanaze lead Windwards to four-wicket victory over winless Jamaica

Just when you thought things could not get worse for the Jamaica Scorpions, they have. The 2022 CG United Insurance Super50 champions lost their fifth game on the trot going down by four wickets to the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Torouba on Sunday.

Batting first, the impotent Scorpions were bundled out for 158 in 42.2 overs. Chasing 159 for victory the Volcanoes made heavy weather of the chase but managed to achieve their target in 36.2 overs.

The woeful batting of the Jamaica Scorpions was again on full display against the Windwards as despite a welcome return to form of Nkrumah Bonner, the remainder of the batters barely put of a fight. Bonner stitched together a patient knock of 72 from 110 balls but alas no one else would follow his lead. Captain Rovman Powell disappointed once again making only 13 and was one of only three other batters in double figures - Shalome Parnell, who also made and Brad Barnes 10 – as Jamaica folded meekly against the Windwards’ attack.

