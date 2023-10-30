Joseph, Claxton combine to lead West Indies Women A to series-clinching win

A half-century from Djenaba Joseph and career-best bowling figures from Jahzara Claxton proved instrumental in the West Indies Women A’s three-wicket win over Pakistan that ensured a 2-1 series victory on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 163 for victory after Pakistan Women A were bowled out for 162 in 44.2 overs, West Indies Women A scored 164-7 from 44.5 overs.

Batting first, Pakistan Women A succumbed to the wily spin of Claxton, who snared 4-19, an outstanding return for a player relatively new to the game. Sidra led all scorers for Pakistan with 27 with contributions of 23, 22 and 21 from Anohsa Nasir, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima, respectively.

