Super50: Heated race on for semi-final spots

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):

Five teams remain solidly in the running for four semi-final places, with nine matches left in the preliminary round of the Super50 Cup.

In fact, only three points separate second-place Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) from sixth-place West Indies Academy, both teams having played five games apiece.

CCC, who have been hurt by two no-results, have gathered 26 points to be just ahead of Leeward islands Hurricanes (25), with Barbados Pride a further point back in fourth on 24.

Guyana Harpy Eagles lie fifth on 23 points, only ahead of West Indies Academy courtesy of a superior net run rate.

