PORT-OF-SPAIN Trinidad – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that Barbados Pride all-rounder, Raymon Reifer has been suspended from bowling his slower balls and cutters in all cricket matches until his action on these deliveries is cleared. Should Reifer use these deliveries in a match, CWI reserves the right to suspend him from bowling altogether.

Reifer, Barbados Pride’s left-arm seamer, was reported by the match officials during the CG United Super50 Cup match between Barbados Pride and Windward Volcanoes on 25 October at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. In accordance with the procedure for suspected illegal bowling actions, the match footage was sent to Loughborough University for an opinion report. The report has determined that an illegal action was used to bowl the cutters and slower balls.

The Barbados Pride are currently fourth in the table with 24 points after their four matches, having won two and lost one, with one no result due to rain. They are correctly playing their fifth match of the CG United Super 50 Cup against the Cobined Campuses & Colleges, which can be watched live on the WindiesCricket YouTube channel.

The semifinals will be played on 8 and 9 November at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The CG United Super50 Cup final will be played at 1pm on Saturday, 11 November at the same venue. These will be day/night matches and will be televised exclusively live on ESPN Caribbean with match highlights on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.