McCaskie hits 131 as Barbados Pride beat CCC by 48 runs

A maiden List A hundred from Zachary McCaskie propelled the Barbados Pride to a 48-run win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fifth round CG United Super50 Cup tussle at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

McCaskie, playing his first game of the season, hit a 116-ball 131 including 13 fours and four sixes to help Barbados post 314-7 from their 50 overs after winning the toss.

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks also hit a well-compiled 65 off 67 balls including four fours and two sixes in support.

West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope was also in a destructive mood, hitting 33 off just 19 balls including two fours and two sixes.

Left-arm seamer Jediah Blades and leg-spinner Abhijai Mansingh each took a pair of wickets for the CCC.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments