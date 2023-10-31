CWI president backs Skerritt as Coolidge Cricket Ground boss

CRICKET WEST Indies president, Dr Kishore Shallow, believes his predecessor Ricky Skerritt will bring “tremendous value” to his new role as chairman of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) board.

Speaking following a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, CCG general manager Nelecia Yeates and Skerritt, Shallow said the former CWI head’s “institutional knowledge” would be key to the success of the CCG project.

The meeting, held at the Office of the Prime Minister, saw Browne presented with the updated CCG master development plan.

“The appointment of Ricky Skerritt as chairman of CCG augurs well for the continuation and further investment in the potential of CCG,” Shallow said.

