Jamaica's premier sporting facilities seemingly untouched by quake

DESPITE some of Jamaica's premier sporting venues being in need of major upgrades, relevant stakeholders said they haven't been affected by Monday's earthquake.

The estimated 5.6-magnitude earthquake was felt islandwide at approximately 10:57 am on Monday, with dozens of aftershocks felt throughout the course of the day including at Stadium East where two Wray and Nephew Jamaica Premier League matches were being played.

Though no deaths were reported, there were a number of reports concerning damage to buildings and other assets, for citizens and businesses alike.

However, operations manager of Independence Park Limited (IPL) Martin Spaulding says National Stadium and Stadium East weren't affected, but he will have a better understanding when general manager of IPL Major Desmon Brown returns from overseas.

"No damage was done. I did an inspection and saw nothing but when he [Major Brown] comes he's going to get our structural engineer, that comes to us once a year, to speed him up. He gets here sometime next week and he will check what we can't see with the naked eye," he said.

