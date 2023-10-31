Cricketers, journalists among invitees to commentators’ workshop

Legendary cricket broadcaster, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, on the request of President Irfaan Ali, will conduct a workshop for cricket commentators from November 16-18 at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC). The three-day event will seek to cover the fundamentals of cricket commentary under the theme, ‘Taking it to another level.’

Among the areas to be covered are preparation, voice training, audience attentiveness and the significance of the match officials. Former Test player now international Match Referee, Reon King; Regional Umpire Shannon Crawford and international scorer Trevor Hussain are scheduled to make presentations on the opening day.

For the workshop, Perreira has secured discussion papers and notes from a number of cricket personalities in the Region, including former West Indies cricketers Richard ‘Prof’ Edwards and Michael Findlay along with contributions from Barbadian-born England batsman Roland Butcher, former Windward Islands and Combined Islands player Lockhart Sebastian, former Jamaica cricket administrator Pat Terrelonge, former Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer Bruce Aanensen, commentators Alexis Jordan, Colin Murray and Sunil Ramdeen and journalists Guyanese Tony McWatt and Trinidadian Nasser Khan.

