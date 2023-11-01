Greaves, Walsh increase Volcanoes woes

ALL-ROUNDER JUSTIN Greaves smashed a maiden List A hundred and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr took his wickets tally to 13 with a four-wicket haul, as Leeward Islands Hurricanes brushed aside Windward Islands Volcanoes by 114 runs in Super50 Cup action yesterday.

The 29-year-old Greaves, who played three One-Day Internationals for West Indies last year, plundered 121 off 126 deliveries – a knock which powered Hurricanes to 293 all out off their 50 overs at Queen’s Park Oval.

Jahmar Hamilton struck 50 from 72 balls while captain Alzarri Joseph belted a cameo 11-ball 24 down the order.

In reply, all-rounder Shamar Springer followed up his two-wicket haul with a top score of 58 off 69 deliveries but Volcanoes faltered for 179 all out in the 43rd over.

