Bravo left out with 2027 CWC in mind, says Haynes

Chief selector Desmond Haynes says West Indies’ forward planning for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) resulted in veteran left-hander Darren Bravo being overlooked for next month’s three-match series against England.

The 34-year-old Bravo was the leading scorer in the just concluded Super50 Cup in Trinidad where he piled up 416 runs at an average of 83, while captaining home side Red Force to their 14th domestic 50-over title.

“I think it was a very tough decision for us to make as a panel,” Haynes told a virtual media conference yesterday after the 15-man squad for the series was announced.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

22 comments