Young, Nandu seal series win for CWI Academy

UNBEATEN HALF-CENTURIES from their captain Nyeem Young and opener Matthew Nandu fired the Cricket West Indies Academy to a six-wicket win against Emerging Ireland in their third One-day, 50 overs-a-side match yesterday in Antigua.

Young battered eight fours and three sixes in the top score of 75 not out off 67 balls, and Nandu gathered only three fours in a resolute 63 off 107 balls to help the CWI Academy successfully chase 176 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The CWI Academy captain dominated a stand of 115 – unbroken – with Nandu for the fifth wicket after left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys grabbed two for 52 from 9.3 overs, and the chase ran into a bit of a wobble on 64 for four in the 20th over.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments