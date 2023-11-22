Haynes tells regional boards: Select young players

Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes has called for the selectors on the various cricket boards in the Caribbean to put greater emphasis on young talent, as the Windies look ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

On Monday, CWI announced a 15-member squad for the December 3-9 One-day international (ODI) series against England, with Haynes saying the Windies selection panel has made investments in players such as Alick Athanaze, 24, and the pair of Keacy Carty and Shimron Hetmyer, both 26.

"I think it is up to the territories to show us the talent we have in the region. We should expose (these players from an earlier age). It is not right for them to be playing for the (West Indies) under-19s and doing well and not getting the opportunity to play for their franchise teams," Haynes said during a CWI press briefing on Monday.

"When you are selecting sides in regional cricket, we are seeing the same players all the time.

