Solid start for Windies A vs South Africa

OPENERS TAGENARINE Chanderpaul and Zachary McCaskie batted through a testy 35 minutes before the close, and West Indies A got off to a solid start in the first ‘Test’ against hosts South Africa A yesterday.

Chanderpaul was not out on 27 and McCaskie was not out on 17, with the Caribbean side 46 without loss, replying to South Africa A’s first-innings total of 287 for nine declared at stumps on the first day of the match at Willowmoore Park.

Senior Test fast bowler Jayden Seales bowled impressively to end with three for 23 from 15.5 overs, and fellow pacer Akeem Jordan supported with three for 61 from 18 overs to lead the bowling for the visitors after the South Africans won the toss and chose to bat.

