Transgender women barred from playing international cricket

TRANSGENDER WOMEN will not be allowed to compete in international women’s cricket, the sport’s governing body said yesterday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said the “new gender eligibility regulation,” which was approved by board members, had been imposed to protect the integrity of women’s cricket and was also made on safety grounds.

“Male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game,” the ICC said.

It added that the regulations would apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.

