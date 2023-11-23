Red Force coach hits CWI selectors for poor communication

TT RED Force coach and lead selector David Furlonge said the line of communication between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and territorial boards is poor, as players are often left in the dark on why they are not considered for the West Indies team.

CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes illustrated such on Monday, during an online media conference, when he said that he owed former ODI vice captain Rovman Powell a call to explain his non-selection for the upcoming One-Day International series against England, bowling off on December 3 in Antigua. He also failed to explain why TT left-arm orthodox Akeal Hosein was omitted, saying he "was not too sure about the Hosein situation."

Red Force skipper Darren Bravo, 34, was also surprisingly overlooked. Bravo was the leading run scorer with 416 runs in the CG United Super50 tournament which ended on November 11. His contributions were valuable as it led Red Force to the Super50 title.

However, Haynes said that the board is building towards the 2027 ICC World Cup and has decided to focus on younger players.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments