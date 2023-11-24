JOA eager to work with JCA on Olympic cricketing plans

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) says it is eager to get plans going with the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) ahead of a potential campaign at the Los Angeles (LA) Olympic Games in 2028.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently named cricket as one of the new sports to feature at the LA Games, with baseball, flag football, lacrosse, squash, and softball.

But JCA Secretary General Ryan Foster says that the body has already established a relationship with the JCA like it has with other sporting associations that were not under the Olympic charter, and this, he says, will help to make for easy dialogue.

"The JCA has been a member of the JOA for many years," Foster told the Jamaica Observer recently. "They've always been, even though they were a non-Olympic sport. They would've benefited from our equipment grant that we did in 2019.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments