Bishop 100 puts WI Academy on top

Joshua Bishop clobbered a breathtaking maiden hundred (102 not out) in his third first-class match, as West Indies Academy took control of their opening game against Ireland Academy here yesterday.

Entering at number eight, the 23-year-old belted nine fours and eight sixes in a stunning 69-ball knock which propelled the hosts to 409 all out in their first innings at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in response to Ireland Academy’s 213.

Teddy Bishop converted his overnight 48 into 90, Kevlon Anderson turned his unbeaten 20 at the start into 79, while 20-year-old Johann Layne followed up his three-wicket haul on Saturday with a lively 50-ball 56 at number 10.

Armed with a lead of 196, WI Academy quickly reduced the Irish to 29 for three, captain Nyeem Young snatching two wickets to finish with two for 15 from six overs of medium pace.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments