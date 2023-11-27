No T20 World Cup games at Oval, Brian Lara venue to host all fixtures

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, Trinidad will serve as TT's only host venue for the June 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the West Indies and the US.

This revelation was made on Friday night during the Queen's Park Cricket Club's (QPCC) annual award ceremony. However, the famous Queen's Park Oval is likely to still get a taste of the action.

QPCC president Dr Nigel Camacho told Newsday the venue hopes to host warm-up matches for the World Cup, along with a fan-fest with big screens and fun activities, which he anticipates can generate a Carnival-like atmosphere.

