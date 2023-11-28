Thorne bowls CWI Academy to big win over Emerging Ireland

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — A destructive spell from Isai Thorne propelled the Cricket West Indies Academy to an innings and 134 runs win against Emerging Ireland in their four-day, first-class match on Monday in Antigua.

The 19-year-old former West Indies Under-19 pacer from Guyana ended with a flattering four for eight from six overs, and the Irish were bowled out for a meagre 62 in their second innings before lunch on the penultimate day of the contest at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop grabbed two for five from 4.4 overs to make him a shoo-in for the Player-of-the-Match award, and Academy captain Nyeem Young finished with two for 15 from six overs — and none of the visitors' batsmen reached 20.

Bishop formalised the result about 45 minutes before lunch when he got Matthew Foster caught at deep mid-wicket for four playing an ill-advised slog-sweep, and Emerging Ireland lost their last seven wickets for 29 in the span of 93 balls.

