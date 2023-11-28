Weak selectors, strong player

Cricket selectors should not ignore a rich vein of form for spurious reasons.

Lead selector of West Indies teams Desmond Haynes, along with the two other selectors – coach Darren Sammy and assistant selector Roland Butcher – conspired to choose a team without, at present, by sheer production of runs and irreplaceable experience, the best batsman in the West Indies.

Darren Bravo has scored the most runs by a distance – 416 runs at an average of 83 per innings.

On observing studiously the way he played in this recent Super50 tournament, in addition to his classy batting of last year 2022, one could notice the new-found maturity in his batting and, dare I say, in his leadership.

