Windies players struggle at the start of Abu Dhabi T10

NEITHER NICHOLAS Pooran nor Jason Holder had any impact as their sides experienced contrasting fates in the opening matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Pooran made only one for Deccan Gladiators but they overcame his failure to beat Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers by 22 runs in the first contest at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Holder, meanwhile, was dismissed for a three-ball duck and then went wicket-less from his two overs which leaked 25 runs, as Samp Army slumped to a nine-run defeat to Northern Warriors, in the second game at the venue.

Neither Pooran nor Holder will feature in next month’s three-match One-Day International series against England, Cricket West Indies announcing earlier this month that the duo were “prioritising preparation” for the other formats.

