WI U19 coach Nurse: Training camp was a success

West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 coach Rohan Nurse believes the training camp from November 12-25 at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, was a resounding success.

Nurse, alongside team staff Rohan Clarke (assistant coach) and Brendon Ramlal (manager), held intimate indoor and outdoor sessions with their 15-member squad, in preparation for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

Joining them were fellow staff Dominic Angry (physiotherapist) and Gregory Seale (strength and conditioning).

Initially, the squad was scheduled to play five games in Trinidad, three against the nation’s U23 team, and two against USA’s U19s, who will also feature at the World Cup.

“The two-week camp was quite beneficial in different ways. We utilised the indoor facility at Couva to get some conditioning and fitness work in, and work on skills,” he said.

