Evin Lewis cracks whirlwind century in Bago T10

EVIN Lewis cracked a century for Pirate's Bay Raiders in a victory over Pigeon Point Skiers, in the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough on Wednesday.

Lewis struck five fours and 13 sixes in his innings of 106 off just 32 deliveries to propel Raiders to a massive 176/7 in ten overs. Captain and Tobagonian Navin Stewart hit 26 off ten balls.

Jason Persaud grabbed 3/25 in two overs for Skiers, Joshua Yorke took 2/22 in two overs and Teshawn Castro picked up 2/30 in two overs.

In response, Skiers could only manage 106/7 in ten overs as Raiders won by 70 runs. Former West Indies Under-19 cricketer Mbeki Joseph hit 25 and Akiel Clarke made 21 not out.

Shaquille Duncan snatched 3/22 in two overs and Xavair Reid took 2/8 in two overs as Raiders maintained their quality form in the tournament.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments