Wickham, Bishop ensure series win for CWI Academy

COOLIDGE, Antigua (CMC) — Kevin Wickham's unbeaten hundred and Joshua Bishop's four-wicket haul combined to inflict Emerging Ireland with a heavy, 432-run defeat inside three days here Monday.

Well placed on 176 for four in their second innings overnight, Cricket West Indies Academy piled up 321 for eight declared, with Wickham carving out a superb, unbeaten 105 off 108 deliveries — his second first class hundred.

Set a mammoth 579 runs for victory, the visitors collapsed in a heap for 143 all out, Bishop claiming four for 36 with his left-arm spin to finish with match figures of eight for 54.

Liam McCarthy struck a top score of 35 not out from 32 balls with half-dozen fours at number nine while opener Stephen Doheny got 23 — but they were the only two to pass 20.

