Sinclair makes waves with fiver as Windies 'A' gain edge

LOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (CMC) — Off-spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair further enhanced his reputation with a destructive spell that defied half-centuries from Khayelihle Zondo and Neil Brand and enabled West Indies 'A' to gain an edge against hosts South Africa 'A' in the deciding third "Test" on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Guyanese ended with five for 44 from 14.4 overs, and the South Africans were bowled out for 274 in their first innings after they chose to bat on the first day of the four-day, firstclass match at Mangaung Oval.

Pace bowling fellow Guyanese Shamar Joseph supported with three for 65 from 15 overs, and Grenadian pacer Shermon Lewis bagged two for 68 from 13 overs to give the Caribbean side a strong start to the match.

Zondo hit the top score of 70 for South Africa A, their Captain Brand supported with 62, Zubayr Hamza made 30, Raynard van Tonder and Clyde Fortuin added 25 each, and Hardus Viljoen got 24.

West Indies A reached 17 for one at the close, with opener Zachary McCaskie not out on 12 and left-hander Kirk McKenzie not out on two.

