NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — Sam Curran bounced back with a match-winning bowling display as England scored a series-levelling six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) in Antigua on Wednesday.

Curran was spanked for 98 runs off 9.5 overs on Sunday as England slumped to a four-wicket defeat in the series opener — the worst-ever performance by an England bowler in ODI cricket.

But the left arm seam and wing bowler responded superbly on Wednesday, bagging three of the first four wickets as the home side were bundled out for 202 off 39.4 overs in the day/night fixture.

Will Jacks then anchored the English response at the top of the order with 73 while there was a welcome return to form for Jos Buttler, the England captain taking his team to victory with an unbeaten 58 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 90 with Harry Brook (43 not out).

"It was tough the other day but just have to keep moving forward and try to bounce back," Curran said after his Man-of-the-Match performance at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

