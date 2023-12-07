Long-standing JCA president set to be challenged

PRESIDENT OF the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven is expected to face a tough challenge at next year’s election from his first vice-president, Dr Donovan Bennett.

Bennett, speaking with RADIO JAMAICA, said, over the years, while he was content with his role in the process to date, cricket has reached a point in Jamaica where a change is needed.

“I was always comfortable just being part of the process but the calls are loud and Jamaica’s cricket has degenerated to the point where it’s going to take a major effort to bring it back,” said Bennett.

Heaven, who has been at the helm of the JCA for the last four terms, was expected to demit office on what would have been a fifth term, but according to Bennett an about-turn has shocked him.

