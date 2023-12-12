T20I series to be played ‘under the clock’

West Indies and England will be the first two teams that will trial new regulations to increase the pace of play in their Twenty20 International (T20I) series, which opens tomorrow at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s world organising body, said yesterday it had added the provision of an electronic clock to speed up the pace of play by penalising instances of time wastage by the fielding side as part of a six-month experiment.

The fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the expiration of the previous over, and an electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed at the ground.

“The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time,” ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan said.

