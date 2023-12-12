Barbadian girls aged 6 to 14 are being given the opportunity to play the game of cricket. This is as a result of the creation of the Barbados Royals Girls’ Cricket Club by the cricket charity, Bat For A Chance, in order to accelerate the development of girls’ cricket on the island.

Speaking at the launch of the club last Friday at the Passage Road Playing Field, St Michael, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, lauded the programme and highlighted the efforts of Bat For A Chance founder, Will Gaffney; its Caribbean Director, Roland Butcher, and chairman, Omar Khan, for “bringing the Barbados Royals Cricket Club to the shores of Barbados”.

Griffith said Government was willing to play its part in the programme by identifying talented young female cricketers within the school system.

