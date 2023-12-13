Andre Russell stars on comeback as West Indies claim T20I first blood

Andre Russell marked his return to international cricket with a throwback allround performance, as West Indies drew first blood in their five-match T20I series against England in Barbados.

Despite a flying start from England in the powerplay, courtesy of Phil Salt's 40 from 20 balls, Russell's canny three-wicket display put the brakes on their attacking intent, before he and Rovman Powell pounded their side past a victory target of 172 with a typically hard-hitting seventh-wicket stand of 49 in 21 balls.

Victory was duly sealed by Russell's powerful cut for four off Sam Curran at the start of the 19th over, as West Indies romped to the highest run-chase in T20Is in Barbados. Despite the defeat, there were some encouraging signs for England - particularly the successful pairing of Adil Rashid and his heir apparent, Rehan Ahmed, who claimed five wickets between them. And yet, in the wake of last week's ODI series loss, it was another setback in their bid to re-establish their white-ball aura ahead of next year's T20 World Cup defence.

Read more at espncricinfo

3 comments