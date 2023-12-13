Simmons takes charge of underperforming Kings

LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) - Ex-West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons has been announced to lead Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.

The Trinidadian, who stepped down from the West Indies post last December following the Test tour of Australia, takes over a franchise which struggled last season in finishing one from bottom of the six-team league.

Simmons will add the new Kings role to his two other current franchise positions as head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and LA Knight Riders in the newly birthed Major League Cricket.

"Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming," Simmons said.

"I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team's think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments