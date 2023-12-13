Miller happy with Abu Dhabi coaching jaunt

JAMAICAN CRICKET coach Nikita Miller recently returned from the Middle East after finding himself on a new and exciting journey in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Miller was an assistant coach for the Delhi Bulls, where he joined a star-studded coaching staff that included veteran mentors Andy Flower, Grant Flower, and Azar Mahmood.

The venture marked the first time Miller was working outside the Caribbean in a high-performance environment. The transition was made smoother by the support and camaraderie within the coaching staff. Dwayne Bravo, a familiar face for Miller, played a pivotal role in bringing him into the fold.

“Dwayne Bravo reached out to me and asked if I was interested in taking up the role of assistant coach. I’m glad I took the job. It was an incredible experience, and I believe coaches in the Caribbean must seek opportunities like this to broaden their horizons,” said Miller.

