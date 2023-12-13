The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Miller happy with Abu Dhabi coaching jaunt

Wed, Dec 13, '23

 

JAMAICAN CRICKET coach Nikita Miller recently returned from the Middle East after finding himself on a new and exciting journey in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Miller was an assistant coach for the Delhi Bulls, where he joined a star-studded coaching staff that included veteran mentors Andy Flower, Grant Flower, and Azar Mahmood.

The venture marked the first time Miller was working outside the Caribbean in a high-performance environment. The transition was made smoother by the support and camaraderie within the coaching staff. Dwayne Bravo, a familiar face for Miller, played a pivotal role in bringing him into the fold.

“Dwayne Bravo reached out to me and asked if I was interested in taking up the role of assistant coach. I’m glad I took the job. It was an incredible experience, and I believe coaches in the Caribbean must seek opportunities like this to broaden their horizons,” said Miller.

