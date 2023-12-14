Russell may call it quits after 2024 T20 global showpiece

There comes a time when everyone must heed a certain call. Jamaica and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is inching closer to that time. He stated on Tuesday he may retire from international cricket at the conclusion of next year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, but he feels the area has enough young talent to fill the void left by his departure.

"It all depends on how the World Cup goes for me. To be honest, I still have a lot in the tank but based on discussion with the coach [Darren Sammy] I told him that after World Cup I would walk away from international cricket, but if they need me, I will come out of retirement," Russell said after his player-of-the-match performance against England in the first of five T20s at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

"So that's the plan that I have. There are so many young talents here, all-rounders that are similar to myself, so sometimes you realise you're going into 36 so just give the youngsters the opportunity and if West Indies still need me, I would be willing to put in the hard yards for them, to be honest," he further added.

