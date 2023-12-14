Windies not distracted by T20 World Cup – Skipper

WEST INDIES captain Rovman Powell said his side would not be distracted by next year’s Twenty20 World Cup but would continue their quest for improvement by winning the ongoing five-match series against England.

Under Powell, appointed skipper last February in the wake of last year’s T20 World Cup qualification fiasco in Australia, West Indies are unbeaten after winning their last two series against South Africa and India.

On Tuesday night, they took a huge stride towards another series win with a four-wicket victory over England at Kensington Oval, but Powell said West Indies were not yet thinking about a World Cup bid.

“A lot of people look as far as the World Cup, but we aren’t at the World Cup yet – so many things can happen before we reach the World Cup,” Powell said.

