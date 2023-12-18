Powell: WI plans still ‘very good’

West Indies will not make any radical changes to their approach against England despite a heart-breaking defeat in Saturday’s third Twenty20 International, says captain Rovman Powell.

The home side mustered an imposing 222 for six at the National Cricket Stadium, but England staged a remarkable run chase to overhaul the target to win by seven wickets with a ball to spare.

Powell hailed the tactical approach of playing two left-arm spinners – Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie – in the attack, pointing out his side’s plans were still “very good”.

“I think it is very good. They bowled pretty well in both games so it’s just for us now to sit down … and come up with plans,” Powell said.

