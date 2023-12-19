England's fears realised after murder outside hotel

ENGLAND's cricket team's concerns were confirmed early Monday morning when a man was gunned down outside the Hyatt Regency where the team is staying, in Port of Spain.

The bullet-riddled body of Morvant resident Wendell Walker, 47, was found around 1.20am in the driver's seat of a silver Mercedes Benz.

England are in Trinidad for the final leg of their tour of the Caribbean. They face the West Indies in the fourth and fifth matches of their Twenty20 series, trailing 2-1. The fourth match bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday at 4pm.

A source close to the team said "the security advice before arriving in Trinidad was not to leave the hotel footprint.

