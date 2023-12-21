Bowling key to Windies victory – Skipper

WEST INDIES will be hoping to get their bowling right and bring a rousing finish to a series that started with great promise when they face reigning world champions England in the decisive fifth Twenty20 International on Thursday in Trinidad.

The Caribbean side were full of confidence after beating the English 2-1 in the preceding One-day International series and taking a 2-0 lead in the T20I series, but things have gone awry for Rovman Powell and his side, and they have since slipped to chastening successive defeats. The series is now level at 2-2.

Still, Powell said it was not beyond his side to get the job done in the decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) if the bowling, which has been a let-down in the past two matches, hits the mark.

