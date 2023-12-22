New CPL franchise to be based in Antigua and Barbuda for 2024

A new Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket franchise will be based in Antigua and Barbuda for the 2024 edition of the International T20 tournament scheduled to run from August 17 to September 25.

This was revealed by Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who made the announcement during his presentation on the 2024 budget on Tuesday, stating that the yet-to-be-named franchise will replace the Antigua Hawksbills based here between 2013 to 2015.

“Over the last year we’ve been having discussions with the CPL and we are now at a stage where I can announce that come 2024, a CPL franchise will be based right here in Antigua and Barbuda once again.

