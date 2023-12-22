Haynes: Tour of Australia is a chance to shine

Lead West Indies selector Desmond Haynes has admitted the Test squad for the Tour of Australia was short on experience, but he said it was an opportunity for the slew of untried and untested players to make a name for themselves against one of the sport’s toughest opponents.

The selection panel led by Haynes named seven uncapped players in the 15-member squad to be led again by opener Kraigg Brathwaite, with pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph elevated to be his deputy.

The uncapped seven are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper-batsman Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

