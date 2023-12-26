Bravo to have conversation with Red Force coach ahead of 2024 West Indies Championship

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said he will be having a conversation with Darren Bravo before the end of 2023 as the local franchise puts things in place ahead of the West Indies Championship season early next year.

Bravo captained the Red Force in the recent CG United Super50 Cup staged in Trinidad and emerged as the leading batter as the hosts clinched the title with an unbeaten run.

However, after being overlooked for the WI One-Day International squad for the recent home series against England, which the West Indies won 2-1, the 34-year-old announced that he was stepping away from the game “just for a bit”.

Furlonge confirmed Bravo’s decision to take a break, explaining that the stylish left-hander, who is contracted by the franchise, has taken his vacation entitlement and wasn’t due back until next year.

Read more at Sportsmax

1 comments