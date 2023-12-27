CWI aware of need for better trained curators across region

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave says the body has identified the need to elevate the profile of groundsmen across the region.

Some cricket pundits have argued that there should be more of an advantage for the West Indies teams when playing at home, especially in the Test format, but the pitches across the region are not being prepared to create a challenge for opponents, and no longer have unique identities.

The ones responsible for ensuring that these pitches are prepared at the right standard are the groundsmen at each venue. But low wages, insufficient training courses regarding the science of pitch curation, and general poor welfare, make it unappealing to many, who still view this as a menial career field in the region, unlike in other places in the world where their counterparts receive better treatment.

"We've got to play a leadership role in that," Grave told the Jamaica Observer recently. "We need to lead on that science, we need to lead in the training, and we need to elevate the role of groundsmen so it's attractive. [We need] people to think about coming out of school [and thinking], 'I want to be a curator.'

