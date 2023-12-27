CWI, CPL mull over new tournament
CRICKET WEST Indies vice-president, Azim Bassarath, believes the formation of a second regional Twenty20 tournament will only come about through ongoing collaboration between the regional governing body and the Caribbean Premier League.
Speculation has been rife over a second league to supplement the 11-year-old CPL, which would be aimed at harnessing grassroots talent and exposing a larger pool of talent for international development.
And Bassarath, also the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, said CPL organisers would play a key role in any such tournament, in concert with CWI.
“There are discussions going on and I am quite sure that something has to be done to make sure that the talent we have in the Caribbean is exposed and developed,” Bassarath told the Express newspaper.