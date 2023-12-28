Hosein, Motie make moves on T20I bowling list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) - The West Indies left-arm spin bowling duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie benefitted from strong performances in the deciding fifth Twenty20 International (T20I) against England last Thursday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The Caribbean side claimed the T20I series 3-2 with a four-wicket win in the final match, largely on the back of their bowling, keeping England to 132 before completing a chase in the final over.

Hosein, playing on home soil, took two for 20 from his allotted four overs in the match, and he moved two spots up to an all-time high of fourth in the ICC Player Rankings for T20Is, overtaking the Sri Lankan pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Motie jumped 75 spots after claiming three for 24 in his four overs to earn Player of the Match in the same contest, and he entered the top 100 for the first time at 91st.

