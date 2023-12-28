TT Cricket Board season bowls off with U-23 Cup

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board will bowl off their new season on Thursday with the first round of the Under-23 Cup featuring talented youngsters on the verge of national selection.

The tournament is an initiative of Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB and vice-president of Cricket West Indies, aimed at enhancing this important age group towards the strengthening of the local and regional cricket structure.

Pioneered by the TTCB, the development has earned the attention of CWI and other regional territories, and is earmarked for inclusion on the regional cricket calendar.

Matches in the tournament will be played at two venues – the National Cricket Centre at Balmain and Inshan Ali Park in Preysal – and will be of 50 overs per team, starting at 9.30 am.

The preliminary rounds will be contested on Thursday, December 28; Saturday, December 30; Wednesday, January 3, with the two top teams meeting in the final on Saturday, January 6 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in a day-night fixture starting at 2 pm.

