Emrit: Three-day club cricket will help Red Force

FORMER TT cricketer Rayad Emrit has thrown his support behind the TT Cricket Board in its plan to establish the Premier League I competition over three consecutive days for the top cricket clubs, saying it would help the TT Red Force batsmen to be more competitive at regional level.

In a TTCB media release on Friday, Emrit, 42, said for too long the competition has comprised two-day matches and it has not produced a national team which can successfully and consistently compete at the regional level.

“The only way we can change that is by the clubs playing more days of cricket, because we can’t be preparing for four-day (regional) matches while playing two days at a time, and sometimes we have a result in a day and a half.

