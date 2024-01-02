Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board at silly point

I have heard some idiotic cricket ideas in my time, but lately I’ve had to listen to an assortment of nonsense that made me check and double-check in case my ears were playing tricks on me.

As one grows older, as I have, being at present in the elderly group, misinterpretation is a distinct possibility.

I understand that the under-23 tournament that is being staged at present is for players under 23 years of age. However, they must not be under 19, nor under 17, and so on.

This means that if there are talented youngsters under 20, they are not entitled to participate in this competition.

While I was writing this I still believed I’d got it wrong. I decided to make some more phone calls, as I hoped that I’d made a mistake.

But no! It is true!

So the president of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath, is now saying to us that a young, promising cricketer has to wait until he’s 20 before he can be considered for the under-23 tournament. What nonsense!

